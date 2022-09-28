SELMA, NC / BIG STONE GAP, VA - Richard David Harris ”Rick” age 70, of Selma, NC, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 25, at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC.
Rick was born in New York, NY, the son of the late William and Nellie (Cole) Harris. He was one of four children. He lived in eastern North Carolina the majority of his adult life. Rick was a gifted craftsman, working as a carpenter, woodworker, and in all facets of construction. He loved his Lord, his family, his friends, and his black labs who were his constant companions. Rick was a dedicated member of The Light of Christ in Smithfield, NC. There is no area in the church that he has not touched as a finish carpenter or as a gifted musician playing and singing on the Worship Team and composing original songs of praise and worship.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his niece, Jannell Andrade.
He is survived by his sisters Deanna and husband Al Pianalto of Chester, VA and Jan Morello of Chesapeake, VA, his brother Randy Harris of Apex, NC, nephews Robert Andrade of Yorktown, VA, John Morello of Bothell, WA, Nicholas Morello of Yucca Valley, CA, and a niece, Jacqueline Andrade of Austin, TX, and close friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 29th at 1:00 p.m. in Riverview Cemetery in East Stone Gap, VA for a graveside service officiated by Elder Phil Beaumont from The Light
of Christ, Smithfield, NC. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.