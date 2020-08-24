IUKA, MS - Richard D. Spears, 69, of Iuka, Mississippi, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his residence. Richard was a member of Grace Chapel Church in Pickwick, TN. He was the former owner and operator of Benchmark Mechanical Contractors and later retired from Ershigs, Inc. where he worked as site manager. He was a former NASCAR driver and licensed pilot. Richard enjoyed fishing and restoring antique cars and boats. He also loved dancing with his wife and mowing grass.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy "Lucy" Spears of Iuka; his mother, Ruby Ethel Spears of Kingsport, TN; two sons, Jason Spears of Austin, TX, and Joseph Spears of Michie, TN; one daughter, Summer Bailey (Matt) of Valdosta, GA; a step-son, Kacey Reed (Ashley) of Senatobia, MS; two brothers, Marshall Spears of Kingport, TN, and Gary Spears (Celia) of Sevierville, TN; one sister, Rita London (Dr. Jerry) of Kingsport, TN; and seven grandchildren, Pearl Spears, June Spears, Ryder Bailey, Rush Bailey, Pashby Reed, Primrose Reed, and Jackson Garrett. He was preceded in death by his father, Milligan Spears.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements.
Funeral service was officiated by Bro. Don Elliott, Dr. Leonard Pratt, and Maj. Kacey H. Reed, U. S. Army. Entombment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery Mausoleum. Pallbearers include Brian Snoddy, David Snoddy, Charles Carroll, Jackson Garrett, Miles Sanders, Joe Whitfield, and Jack Whitfield. Dale Curtis will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Memorials may be made to Tishomingo County Foster Rescue, P.O. Box 444, Iuka, MS 38852. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.