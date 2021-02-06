BRADENTON, FL - Richard Clarke Good, 81, passed away peacefully on January 25th, 2021 at the Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida.
Richard, son of Milburn and Mayme Watson Good, also known as Rick, R.C., Dick, and Papaw, was born on January 28th, 1939, at the Knoxville General Hospital in Tennessee.
As a young boy, Rick loved to hunt, fish, trap, and work on farms. Rick discovered sports in his teen years and played baseball and basketball. Rick graduated Fall Branch high school in Tennessee lettering in basketball. During the 1955-1956 season, Rick set the Washington County league scoring record with 690 points in 26 games. That record stood for many years. Following high school, Rick enlisted into the Air Force where he served his country for 4 years.
On October 1, 1960, Richard married Barbara Joan Ferguson in a private ceremony witnessed by Kyle and Denna Lyons, Mollie Ferguson, and Toby and Allen Ferguson in Washington, D.C. Richard was married to his high school sweetheart for over 60 years. At home, he enjoyed researching his family lineage and history, playing cards, fishing, and yard work. Richard also coached his daughter Robin’s softball team.
Richard joined Household Finance Corporation (HFC) in October 1960. Dick received his first managerial assignment in February 1963 in Kingsport, TN and subsequently managed Fayetteville, NC in 1964 and Suitland, MD in April 1968. . In 1969, he was appointed state government relations manager, overseeing all of the New England states, and moved his family to South Windsor, CT. Dick was promoted to Senior State Governmental Relations manager in 1974. Dick served on the board of directors of the Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire Consumer Finance Association as well as Consumer Credit Counseling service of Connecticut. In 1984, Dick served as president of the Connecticut Financial Services Association and as Trustee of the Connecticut Public Expenditure Council. Dick loved the game of golf and had memberships at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Sutton, Massachusetts and Ellington Ridge Country Club in Ellington, CT. Dick was also a Master Mason for over 50 years with the Lebanon lodge located in Hope Hills, North Carolina. Dick retired from HFC on June 30, 1994 and moved to Bradenton, Florida.
Following Richard’s retirement, he and Joan were active with friends playing golf, shuffleboard, and ten pin bowling. Richard’s highest bowling score was 290. Richard served as President of the Cimarron Circle Association, the community he and Joan lived in. During his retirement, he also developed a passion for literature. He was a member of a local book club and read over 300 titles. As a part of his morning routine, Richard would quickly devour the Word Warp puzzle in the daily newspaper. During the winter months, Rick would bring his mother from Tennessee down to Florida to look after her. He would bring her to church and tag sales. Rick, affectionately referred to as “Papaw” by his grandchildren, enjoyed spending time with them, attending their sporting events and graduation ceremonies.
Richard is survived by his wife Joan Good; his son Anthony and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Lakeville, CT; his daughter Robin DeAngelis and son-in-law Robert DeAngelis of Baldwinsville, NY; his grandchildren Ashley Doyle, Kyle Good, Allyson Good, and Landon Good; his great-grandchild Hayden Gilkey; his sister Patricia Armentrout and her husband Jay Armentrout of Jonesborough, TN; his sister Nancy Haas and her husband Don Haas of Fall Branch, TN; his sister Teresa Estepp and her husband Larry Estepp of Kingsport, TN; brother-in-law Allen Ferguson of Kingsport, Tennessee; sister-in-law Helen Campbell of Jonesborough, Tennessee; many nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Sadly, his grandson Jordan James Doyle predeceased him.
No memorial services will be held. A celebration of life service will be held in Tennessee this July. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at www.perkins.org/get-involved/donate or by calling (617) 972-7328, in honor of Jordan James Doyle, in remembrance of Richard.
The family is being served by Shannon Funeral Home (The Original Funeral Home of Manatee County) Online condolences may be made by visiting www.shannonfuneralhomes.com