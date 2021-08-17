Richard Carrico Aug 17, 2021 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard Carrico passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Carrico family.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Richard Carrico Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.