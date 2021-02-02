BURLINGTON, NC/ BIG STONE GAP, VA - Richard C. Tipton, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Alamance Regional Hospital. Richard was born in Wise County VA., the son of the late Thomas Franklin Tipton & Grace (Canter) Tipton. Richard graduated from Powell Valley High School class of 1964. Richard had a love and passion for the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a devoted member of the "Church of God Prophecy" in Pennington Gap, VA., Where he served as Assistant Pastor and Deacon. He was also a member of the "Men of Steel Group" in North Carolina. Richard married the love of his life, Eula, and was blessed with 51 years of marriage.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bobby Tipton, Burl Tipton, Sue Banks, Rachel Charles, and Betty Holland.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eula Mae Tipton of the home, his two sons; Bill Tipton & wife Susan of Graham, N.C., Dean Tipton & wife Jennie of Burlington, N.C., grandchildren; Thomas Clinton Tipton, Kelli Waddell & husband John Paul, John Wesley Tipton, Franklin Richard Tipton & wife Carrie Ann Tipton, Faith Safrit, great- grandchildren; Aiden Paul Waddell, Lily Ann Nicole Waddell, Kimberly Michelle Waddell, Aspyn Rose Tipton, siblings; Jerry Tipton of Norton, VA., Sandra Slagle, Bill Hughes & wife Peggy, other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home. The service will be conducted on Friday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel with Pastor Bill Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com