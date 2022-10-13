BIG STONE GAP, VA - Richard Bennett Watkins, 86, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on December 21, 1935, in Rockingham, NC and raised in Kannapolis, NC to Thelma and Charles Watkins.

Richard began his lifelong railroad career with Southern Railway, which led to many job transfers throughout the South. In 1973, he settled in Big Stone Gap where he started his own railroad contracting business, D&E Railroad Contractors. Later in life, he became the owner of Robinette Steel and Scrap Company. Richard was an active member of the community where he served as President of The Gap Corporation and was one of the local leaders who raised money to restore the old Southern Railway Interstate 101 Train Car, and a member and past president of the Big Stone Gap Kiwanis Club.

