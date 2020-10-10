Richard B. Oaks, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Asbury Place, the day before his 66th wedding anniversary (October 9, 1954). He was born in Johnson City, but spent all of his adult life in Kingsport. Richard attended Kingsley Methodist Church. He also attended Orebank Elementary and Blountville High School. Richard was a member of Bloomingdale Ruritan Club, and in 1992 was National Ruritan Man Of The Year. He was a beloved husband, father, papaw, and friend of many whom will miss him. Richard’s career included Kennedy’s Exxon in 1953; JP Stevens Mill in the 50’s, The Press in 1961, managing City Hall Shell Service Station and Colonial Heights Sunoco, owning his own business at Woodland Heights Exxon, and Richard’s Tires and Service Center on J.B. Dennis. He loved to talk and help people. When he retired in 2000, he always said he missed his customers and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roby and Emma Irene Williams Oaks; two grandchildren, Warren Boone and Richard Chase; sister, Margarett Tyree; and three brothers, Harold, Con, and Cecil; his beloved mother and father-in-law, Judge and Della Hunley; brothers-in-law, Ken Hunley, Ronald Jones, and Benny Compton; and beloved nephew, Lance Compton.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Nina Oaks, of the home; sons, Keith Oaks and wife Donna, Todd Oaks and wife Bobbi; granddaughters, Sara Yuranko, and Bailey Qualls and Parry; grandson, Seth Oaks and Lexi; great-grandchildren, Luca and Ava Yuranko, Wyatt Turner Qualls, and Amelia Qualls; sisters-in-law, Lillian Jones, Peggy Grogg and husband Harold; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Ray Amos, Sr., officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingsley United Methodist Church, 2828 Bloomingdale Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660, or Bloomingdale Ruritan, 3232 Van Horn St, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Special thanks to the staff at Asbury Place at Kingsport, The Regional Cancer Center, and Fresenius Kidney Care of Kingsport for their care of Richard.