KINGSPORT - Richard Anthony Mullins, age 59, of Kingsport, TN passed away after a short battle with cancer on May 9, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Richard was born November 11, 1963 in Abingdon, Virginia to Coy and Regina Sluss Mullins.
Richard was a 1982 graduate of Clintwood High School. After high school, he served his country by joining the Air Force where he specialized in logistics. After the Air Force, Richard was a Deputy Sheriff in Claiborne County, Tennessee. He then had the amazing opportunity to become an undercover narcotics agent based out of Mountain City, Tennessee. He served on a multi county task force in upper East Tennessee, at times assisting the FBI, DEA, TBI, and ATF. Richard then drove trucks both long haul and short haul for what is now XPO Logistics, giving him the opportunity to see much of the country.
He was preceded in death by his father, Coy Mullins; his paternal grandparents, David Newton Mullins and Lura Mae Poe Mullins; and his maternal grandmother, Adna Sluss.
Survivors include his mother, Regina Sluss Mullins Ross of Piney Flats, TN; his partner, Nancy Newton Blair of Kingsport, TN; childhood friends like brothers, Charles Mullins of Blountville, TN, and Dennis Dutton of Clintwood; like a son, David Lane Blair of Hubert, NC; like a grandson, Augustus Lane Blair of Deep Gap, NC; half-brothers, Gary of Clintwood and Greg of Lexington, KY; half-sisters, Donna Mullins Slye of Jessup, Maryland, and Mitzi Mullins Smith of Lexington, Kentucky; special niece, Misty Fleming of Clintwood; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
It was Richard's wish to be buried next to his father in the Mullins Family Cemetery in Clintwood. The family will receive friends at 1:30 pm on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Mullins Funeral Home Chapel with services beginning at 2:00pm with Joe Glenn Sluss and Lester Mullins officiating. Burial will immediately follow.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Dutton, Charles Mullins, Joe Rakes, Robert Mullins, Ron Phillips, and David Blair.