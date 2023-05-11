KINGSPORT - Richard Anthony Mullins, age 59, of Kingsport, TN passed away after a short battle with cancer on May 9, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Richard was born November 11, 1963 in Abingdon, Virginia to Coy and Regina Sluss Mullins.

Richard was a 1982 graduate of Clintwood High School. After high school, he served his country by joining the Air Force where he specialized in logistics. After the Air Force, Richard was a Deputy Sheriff in Claiborne County, Tennessee. He then had the amazing opportunity to become an undercover narcotics agent based out of Mountain City, Tennessee. He served on a multi county task force in upper East Tennessee, at times assisting the FBI, DEA, TBI, and ATF. Richard then drove trucks both long haul and short haul for what is now XPO Logistics, giving him the opportunity to see much of the country.

