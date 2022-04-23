CHURCH HILL – Richard Alan (‘Fro) Davis, 66, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Richard was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He attended Church Hill High School until 1974. He was an avid knife collector, loved camping, and working in his garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Burdell and Lois Arline Davis; sister, Cindy E. Davis.
Richard is survived by his brother, Gary Lynn Davis (Shirley); sister, Lisa Davis Harper; uncle, Johnny Brown; several cousins and extended family members.
