KINGSPORT - Richard Alan (Buddy) Williams, Sr. of Kingsport, TN passed away on August 4th, 2020. Buddy was born in Johnson City, TN in 1939. He was graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School, class of 1957, where he was known for his baseball abilities. After graduation from high school he played minor league baseball. He then went on to graduate from the University of Tennessee. Buddy retired from Eastman Chemical Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred B. and Edith Stafford Williams.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Susanne Eanes Williams; son, Richard A. Williams Jr. and fiance, Denise Griffin; grandson, Matthew Scott Williams; sister, Judy Williams Simpson (Denny); sister-in-law, Christine Eanes Grant, Martha Eanes Elam (Larry); brother-in-law, Harry Eanes (Margaret) and several nieces and nephews.
At Buddy's request a private family memorial service will be held with internment at Immanuel Cemetery. The family wants to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and kindnesses during this time.
Memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Cemetery c/o Immanuel Church, 1919 Central Heights Road, Blountville, Tn 37617 or University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center, 2407 River Drive, Knoxville, TN 37996.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Williams family.