Richard A. Lawson, 59, left this earth on a journey to his eternal home on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Misty Reed, and fur babies, Sydney and Penny. He is also survived by his mother, Ollie Lawson; brothers, David and Richard; sisters, Linda Stanley, Patty Osborne, and Janie Lawson; cousin, Ella Norris; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends that he dearly loved.
Richard requested no service due to the dangers of Covid for his family.