KINGSPORT - Richard A. Cowden, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. Born November 12, 1948, he resided in Kingsport, TN and was a 1967 graduate of Lynn View High School. He served as an E6 Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy for 23 years (Vietnam through Desert Storm). Following his time in the Navy, Richard worked as an over the road truck driver for 23 years. He was a member of The American Legion Post 3 and Fleet Reserve Association. Richard will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His service to our country, God and family will not be forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen Alexander and Ruby Kinkead Cowden; and brothers, Ronnie and Doug Cowden.
Richard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diana Cowden; children, Michelle and Fernando Nunes of Woodbine, GA, Kris Cowden of Easley, SC, Ken and Amy Cowden of Kingsport, TN, and Beverly Cowden of St. Marys, GA; sixteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and sister, Debra Reitz.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Baker officiating.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to send special thanks to the infusion center at Kingsport Oncology.
