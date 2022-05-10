KINGSPORT - Richard A. Cowden, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Baker officiating.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to send special thanks to the infusion center at Kingsport Oncology.
