Rhonda Michelle (Shepard) Quillen Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA -- Rhonda Michelle (Shepard) Quillen, 52, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home. www.cartertrent.comTry the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rhonda Michelle Va Carter-trent Scott County Arrangement Funeral City Recommended for you