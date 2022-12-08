GATE CITY, VA - Rhonda Michelle Shepard Quillen 52, of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was born in Kingsport, TN to Claude "Tom" and Evelyn Shepard. Rhonda was valedictorian of the 1988 class of Rye Cove High School and later continued her education at Mountain Empire Community College, Roan State Community College, and ETSU. She then worked as a registered Respiratory Therapist at Holston Valley Medical Center for 30 years. Rhonda enjoyed hunting and spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted and faithful member of Lighthouse church for 21 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Claude "Tom" Shepard; brother, Larry "Smiley" Shepard.

