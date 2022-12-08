GATE CITY, VA - Rhonda Michelle Shepard Quillen 52, of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was born in Kingsport, TN to Claude "Tom" and Evelyn Shepard. Rhonda was valedictorian of the 1988 class of Rye Cove High School and later continued her education at Mountain Empire Community College, Roan State Community College, and ETSU. She then worked as a registered Respiratory Therapist at Holston Valley Medical Center for 30 years. Rhonda enjoyed hunting and spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted and faithful member of Lighthouse church for 21 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Claude "Tom" Shepard; brother, Larry "Smiley" Shepard.
Rhonda is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Chris Quillen; mother, Evelyn Shepard; sister, Renee Carter and husband Carroll; along with several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Lighthouse Church located at 145 Shipp Springs Rd. Kingsport, TN with Pastor Allen McMillan officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive by 1:50 p.m.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Shepard Bowen Cemetery in the Mabe Community. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m.