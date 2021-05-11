On May 8th, Rhonda Kay Vaughn, a beloved wife, mother, grand-mother, sister, peacefully went to be with the Lord.
She will be remembered for her unending kindness and the love she had for her family. Her impact on this life will be felt for many years to come. Her faith in God gives comfort to those who knew her best and leaves a shining light with the memories she leaves behind.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her parents, James and Peggy McConnell.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Vaughn and their three sons and their wives, Steven (Keli), Scott (Beth), and Jay (Brittany) and 9 Grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters and their husbands, Jimmie (Bill) Miller, and Sandy (Ron) Weaver and their families.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, at 5930 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Her family will receive friends and family from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday May 13th, 2021 at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life Service following officiated by Pastor David Smith of OMBC.