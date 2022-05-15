KINGSPORT - Rhonda Gail Miner, 62, of Kingsport, passed away following a brief illness and God gained another angel on May 13, 2022.
She was born on October 30, 1959, to Monroe and Linda (Mays) Eastis.
Rhonda worked as a Respiratory Therapist for 39 plus years. She was a down to earth person, of the Baptist faith. Rhonda was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her father, Monroe Gamble Eastis; dad, Johnny Nathan Ramey; brother, Steven Ray Eastis; sister, Jessica Hope Schaflien.
Rhonda is survived by her loving son, Daniel Miner; mother, Linda Ramey; brother, Johnny Allen Ramey; aunt, Janet Tomlinson; nieces, Victory Ketron and Kelsi Faulk; nephews, Zackery and Noah Schaflien.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Rhonda Gail Miner and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral Cremation Services.