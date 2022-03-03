November 15, 1954 – February 23, 2022
Mousy left this world Wednesday, February 23, 2022, and entered into paradise.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all. Mousy was a household name, everywhere she went everybody knew her. Her specialty was talking, and boy could she do some talking!!
Mousy loved to have fun and to be funny. Her mother always said, “Mousy missed her calling in life, she should have been a comedian.” She was loyal to those she loved. She always considered her children and grandchildren to be her greatest accomplishment. She was so very proud of them.
Mousy was a very giving person and help anyone in need. The last few years of her life were some of her best. Within the last year, she had started attending The City Church in Kingsport, TN. She loved her pastors, saints and being a part of this church.
She was preceded in death by her precious son, Thomas Joel Gideon; parents, Herman Cody and Cora Lee Cody Wells; brothers, Mark and Jim Cody; sisters, Lisa Cody Cornelison and Donna Cody; nephew, Brandon Cody; and her niece, Jamie Davis.
Those left to cherish Mousy’s memory are daughter, Laura Gideon Williams (James); grandsons, J.T. and Jake Williams; granddaughter, Taysia Coleman; sister, Tammy Bledsoe (Guy); brother, Wayne Cody (Amy); aunts, uncles and special uncle, Buddy Duke; special niece, Wendy Lovelace; nieces and nephews, Bubba, Lucas, Amber, Justin, Mark, Lindsey, Jordan, Blake, Chasity, Kristen, Whitney, Rylee, Ayla, Kameron, Jordon, Jackson, Jace, Eric and Wesley.
The family will receive friends on Saturday March 5, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. Friends may also call anytime at the home of Laura Williams, 541 Bays View Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Andy Bryant officiating.
A special thank you to all who prayed for her. Especially, her loving church for all their support during this journey
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mousy’s church, The City Church, 242 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of a Rhonda Cody Rock (Mousy) and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.