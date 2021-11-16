ELIZABETHTON - Reverend Ron Owens, age 75, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Born on November 24, 1945 in Jamestown, Tennessee to Ms. Blaine Owens. He graduated high school from Clarkrange High School. He later graduated college from Tennessee Tech in Cookeville on an agricultural degree. He later graduated with a Pastoral Degree from the Southern Baptist Technological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky and was a certified Chaplain. He held his first church service at Fairmont Baptist Church in Fern Creek, Kentucky while still in Seminary School.
Mr. Owens pastored several churches in East Tennessee- New Salem Baptist Church in Limestone, TN, a church in Owensboro, KY, Oak Hill Baptist in Jonesborough, TN, Skyline Heights Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN and Grace Baptist Church in Elizabethton for 20 years. After retirement he went to work for Indian Path as a Chaplain, where he retired in June 2021.
Ron loved God and wanted everyone to know about his God and his love of the Bible. He was a Christian not just with words but with his actions. He loved his family fiercely and loved spending time with them.
Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Owens; two daughters, Jill Owens of Kingsport and Melissa (Bobby) Trimm of Elizabethton; three grandchildren, Chelsea (Daryl) McConnell of Elizabethton, Gabriel Deprimo of Elizabethton and Kallista Deprimo of Elizabethton; three great grandchildren, Braydon Hyder, Raylin McConnell and Blakely McConnell.
A service to celebrate Reverend Ron Owens’ life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 18, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Garry Edwards and Pastor Travis Tyler officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the chapel prior to the service on Thursday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021 in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Mitch Miller, Kenny Simerly, Stanley Hall, Wayne Johnson, George Owens and Jerry Lyons. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Happy Valley Memorial Park at 1:50 PM on Friday.
