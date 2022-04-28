Reverend John R. Parrott, Jr., age 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. John was a graduate of Carson Newman College. He was an ordained minister for 50-plus years. He served as pastor for 25 years, Associational Missionary of Holston Valley Baptist Association for 19 years, and Tennessee Baptist Mission Board for 5 years.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, John R. Parrott, Sr. and Nora; father and mother-in-law, Barlow Price and Loraine; grandson, Joshua Bullington; brother-in-law, Larry Livesay; grandparents, Barnett and Mattie Parrott, Billy and Maude Marcum.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathie Parrott; son, Jeremy (Heather) Parrott, daughter, Lori (Greg) Smith; grandchildren, Drew and John Paxton Parrott, Aiden, Kara, Landon, and Joseph Smith; brother, Larry (Jeanie) Parrott; sister-in-law, Beckie Livesay; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the CCU staff at Morristown Hamblen Hospital and Specialty Select of Tennova North Knoxville, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Rogersville, TN or the Golden State Mission offering through First Baptist Church Rogersville, TN.
Funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm Friday, April 29, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Rogersville. The body will lie in state from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday prior to the services for those that would like to sign the guest register and pay their respects. Due to Covid concerns please follow social distancing. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 30, 2022 in McKinney Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.