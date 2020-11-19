The Reverend Dr. Millard Lawton Porter, 94, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020, at Preston Place.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and concerns, there will be a private family graveside service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Wounded Warrior Project by visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org
The care of Reverend Millard Porter and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.