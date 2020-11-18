The Reverend Dr. Millard Lawton Porter, 94, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020, at Preston Place. Reverend Porter was born on June 7, 1926, to John Robert Porter and Ada Lou Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, three sisters, and loving wife, Esther Keith Porter.
Rev. Porter is survived by his daughter, Linda Crawford (Lowell Crawford); son, Wayne Porter (Jewell McKinney); granddaughter, Kimberly Crawford Sheehan (Jeff Sheehan); grandson, John P. Crawford; great-grandson, Keith Sheehan; great-granddaughter, Lindsay Sheehan and special niece, Shirley Salyer.
Millard Porter was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and American. He served for three years in General Patton's Third Army during World War II and was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor.
Following the war, he took a job as a machinist at Quick-Way Machine Shop in Kingsport, where he continued to work for over 40 years. In 1948, he married Esther Keith. Over their 67 years of marriage, Mr. and Mrs. Porter traveled extensively across the U.S., visiting 49 of the 50 states. They enjoyed deep sea fishing, going on cruises and spending time with family.
“Papaw” Porter could always be counted on for comforting heart-to-heart talks, wise advise and big smiles and laughs when playing with his great-grandchildren.
Above all, Pastor Porter was devoted to God and to spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ at home and around the world. In 1981, he received a Doctor of Theology degree from International Seminary in Orlando, Florida. He served as pastor to many local churches over the years, including Meade's Chapel, Browder's Chapel, Morrison City Mission, Arcadia Baptist Church, and Gethsemane Baptist Church. More recently, he was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Out of his dedication to spreading the Gospel, in 2000, Reverend Dr. Porter established the Open Bible Broadcast radio ministry in partnership with Pan American Broadcasting. His program continues to be broadcast over several stations across East Tennessee, Western Africa, Albania, Macedonia, and Egypt. Thanks to the support of Kenneth Hill, his program can be heard on WPWT AM and FM radio.
A special thanks to the staff of Preston Place, who provided loving care and attention to Reverend Porter in the last few years of his life. He loved sharing the message with fellow residents. Also, special thanks to the Amedysis Hospice staff who cared for him in his last days.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and concerns, there will be a private family graveside service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Wounded Warrior Project by visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org
The care of Reverend Millard Porter and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.