GREENEVILLE - The Reverend Danny Charles Hensley, 70, of Greeneville, TN, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Danny was born on January 14, 1950, in Greeneville. He graduated from South Greene High School in 1968. He was very active in the FFA and played on the first county high school football team for two years. He then went on to earn a B.S. degree in Agriculture from the University of Tennessee.After graduating, he moved to Owenton, KY, to work at a Kraft cheese plant before returning to Greeneville to become a Vocational Agriculture teacher at South Greene High School. He taught for two years there and for one additional year at North Greene High School. Dannyran from a call to preach for seven years. In 1975, he couldn’t run any longer, so off to Emory University’s Candler School of Theology he went. He graduated in 1978 with a Master of Divinity degree.
Danny was proud to say that God blessed him and allowed him to serve as a United Methodist pastor for 40years. In that time, he was able to serve as pastor of 13 United Methodist churches across six districts: Patten Center Circuit in the Chattanooga District (Patten Center, Parham’s Chapel, Mt. Crest, and Stephen’s Chapel) from 1976-1978; the Morganville-Slygo Valley Charge in the Chattanooga District from 1978-1980; the Mosheim Central-Mt. Pleasant Charge in Greeneville in the Morristown District from 1980-1985; Rock Springs UMC in the Kingsport District from 1985-1987; Vermont UMC in the Kingsport District from 1987-2000; Boone’s Creek UMC in the Johnson City district from 2000-2003;LaFollette UMC in the Oak Ridge district from 2003-2007;and finally, Panther Springs UMC in the Morristown district from 2007-2016. In retirement, he served Bradburn Hill and Mt. Pleasant United Methodist churches in the Mountain View District from May to June 2020. In the course of his ministry, Dannywas ordained a Deacon and a full-time Elder in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Danny was preceded in death by his grandparents Lonnie Lee, Gussie Yearwood Rupert, Herman Denny, and Mary Bass Hensley; his parents James Charlie and Florence Elizabeth Rupert Hensley; and several aunts and uncles including: Annie Ottinger (Basil); Sibyl Renner (Haskell); Easter Collins (Ivan Sr.); Omie Ramsey (Rollin); Bernice Ramsey (Ernie); Margaret Rupert; Henry Rupert (Jewell); Alonzo Hensley (Nellie); Curtis Hensley (Euretha); Bill Hensley (Charlotte); Dale Hensley (Evelyn); Alfredda Johnson (Kenneth); and Mary Mae Ottinger (“Doc”).
He is survived by Karen Ruth (Roller) Hensley, his loving wife of 47 years, whom he met on a blind date in January 1973. “She is the second best thing that has ever happened to me,” Danny said. “Only my relationship with Jesus Christ is higher. She has been a true companion in the ministry.” He is also survived by his sweet mother-in-law, Doshia M. Roller, of Kingsport, TN; one brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Teresa Hensley of Greeneville, TN; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Linda Childress of Kingsport, TN. He is survived by three children, HannahSheard of Knoxville, TN; Nathan Hensley (Jennifer “Jen” Hensley) of Gate City, VA; and Sarah Mehta (Hitesh Mehta) of Boston, MA; and five grandchildren KaleiaSheard, Jayden Sheard, and MaliaSheard of Knoxville, TN; and Nolan Hensley and Lydia Hensley of Gate City, VA. He is also survived by four nieces and nephews, Erin Hensley and Hiliary Hensley of Greeneville, TN; Israel Childress of Gray, TN; and Mariah Childress of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by several cousins, many friends, and a very special loving furbaby, Toby.
The family wishes to thank DaVita Dialysis of Greeneville, TN, and DaVita Home Dialysis of Johnson City, TN, for their wonderful care. The family is also thankful for all of the wonderful doctors Danny has had, including Drs. Tran, Kfoury, Crisostomo, Anderson, Langton, Thomas, Jones, Siv, Lewis, and one especially wonderful doctor, Ronald W. Hunter.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the chapel at Westside Funeral Home in Morristown, TN. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. For the safety of Danny’s family and yours, please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing at the service. For those who do not feel comfortable attending in person, the family will livestream the service throughthe Mt. Pleasant UMC Greeneville’s Facebook page, contingent on the cooperation of technology. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.