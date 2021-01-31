“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith...” 2 Timothy 4:7
HAMPTON, TN - Reverend Clarence Phillips, age 89, of Hampton, TN, departed this life very peacefully on Friday, January 29, 2021 at his residence. He was a son of the late W.F. and Hester Poore Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Stewart Phillips, Harley Phillips and Cecil Phillips; two sisters, Dollie Wright and Helen Bailey.
Reverend Phillips was a United States army veteran having served in the Korean War and was a member of First Baptist Church of Roan Mountain. He was a pastor for sixty-one years, having pastored in various churches including New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, Moore’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, East Side Free Will Baptist Church, First Free Will Baptist Church of Johnson City, West Greene Free Will Baptist Church, Shady Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Birmingham, AL, Rittertown Baptist Church, Watauga Baptist Church and Shady Valley Baptist Church. As a pastor, he was in leadership positions in state and national associations.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of sixty-two years, Alma Jean Woodby Phillips; two daughters, Terrie Maddox and husband, Guy Maddox Jr. and Cheryl Buchanan; four grandchildren, Kelly Maddox and Marcus Maddox; Shane Forkin and wife, Kim; Kris Forkin and wife, Khrystyne; one great-grandson, Bryce Forkin; and two step-great-grandchildren, Addie and Ashton.
A graveside service to honor the life of Reverend Clarence Phillips will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery New Annex (215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN, 37684) with Reverend Geren Street and Reverend Willie Campbell officiating. Military honors to be accorded by the Boone Dam VFW Post 4933. Active pallbearers will be Ted Greene, Tim Cox, Jimmy Branch, Steve Head, Tommy Pleasant and Gary Phillips. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM on Thursday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
