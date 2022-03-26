Psalm 40:2
He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.
Reverend Charles Curtis Rhoton, Sr. -80, departed to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 24, 2022, with his wife and daughter at his side. A loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m., Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Jackie Frazier officiating. Way of the Cross will provide the music.
Burial will follow the service at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Josh Yates, Michael Barnette, Kenneth Barnette, Forrest Powers, Sam Sweeney, and Kent Russell will serve as pallbearers. Chuck Rhoton, Tony Duncan, and Benjamin Yates will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Rhoton family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Reverend Charles Curtis Rhoton.