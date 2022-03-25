Psalm 40:2
He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.
Reverend Charles Curtis Rhoton, Sr. -80, departed to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 24, 2022, with his wife and daughter at his side. A loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother.
Charles was a man of God. He pastored at Purchase Church for 21 years. He loved the Lord with all his heart. He preached the word of truth, he believed the word of truth, and he lived the word of truth. He was a rock with a solid foundation, always ready to help one in need. He never spoke an ill word against anyone, nor judged one’s mistakes. Instead, he offered a hand to lead them through the storms, that we all face. His influence on our lives will carry us through the storms if we let it.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence, and Rebecca Rhoton; brothers, Emory, Ross and infant brother, Larry; sisters, Ruby Belle and infant sister, Betty; brothers-in-law, Ronald Powers, and Paul Matney; father and mother-in-law, Oral and Sarah Belle Sanders.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Anna; son, Chuck Rhoton and wife, Peggy, Gate City, VA; daughter, Robin Duncan and husband, Tony, Gate City, VA; granddaughter, Sarah Yates and husband, Josh, Lebanon, VA; great grandson, Benjamin; sister, Nancy Powers; sisters-in-law, Ruby Rhoton and Nell Barrett.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m., Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Jackie Frazier officiating. Way of the Cross will provide the music.
Burial will follow the service at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Josh Yates, Michael Barnette, Kenneth Barnette, Forrest Powers, Sam Sweeney, and Kent Russell will serve as pallbearers. Chuck Rhoton, Tony Duncan, and Benjamin Yates will serve as honorary pallbearers.
