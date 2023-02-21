FALL BRANCH - Reverend Arthur H. Collins, 81, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 20, 2023.
He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-one years, Joan Collins; his son, Brian S. Collins and daughter-in-law Mary Collins. He is papaw to granddaughters, Jessica Adams (Matt Adams), Alisha Houseright, and Kristy Manis (Jamie Manis). He is poppa to his great grandchildren, Elijah, Audrey, Alexis, Brookie, Addison, Lillie, Maddie, Everly, Hudson, and Camden Arthur. He is also survived by his sister, Fern Ewing; brothers, Ted Collins and Logan Collins Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Logan Collins Sr. and Myrtle Jones, his brother, Johnny Collins and sisters, Grace Hoskins and Evelyn Vest.
Arthur was a true servant of God and loved to talk about Jesus. In life he would often say, “When I go home, don’t cry for me. I’ve gone to a better place.” While the family cannot promise tears have not been shed, we know papaw is rejoicing in heaven and are grateful God has given us the opportunity to rejoice with him again one day.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 24, 2023, from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Dr. Phil Kidd officiating. Music will be provided by Christine Trigg.
Military Graveside honors conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265 will follow at 2:30 pm at Allegheny Lighthouse Cemetery, 103 Allegheny Road, Fall Branch, TN 37656. Rev. Dennis McGuire will officiate. Serving as pallbearers, Ray Ward, Terry Farmer, Tommy Austin, Shane Austin, Shawn Jenkins and Jed Bentley.
Our Family would like to give a special thank you to the providers of Karing Hearts Cardiology, the wonderful nurses that cared for him at Johnson City Medical Center, and the hospice nurses that provided care and comfort for him.