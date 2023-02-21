FALL BRANCH - Reverend Arthur H. Collins, 81, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 20, 2023.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-one years, Joan Collins; his son, Brian S. Collins and daughter-in-law Mary Collins. He is papaw to granddaughters, Jessica Adams (Matt Adams), Alisha Houseright, and Kristy Manis (Jamie Manis). He is poppa to his great grandchildren, Elijah, Audrey, Alexis, Brookie, Addison, Lillie, Maddie, Everly, Hudson, and Camden Arthur. He is also survived by his sister, Fern Ewing; brothers, Ted Collins and Logan Collins Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.

