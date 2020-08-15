KINGSPORT - Rev. Willie K. Neeley Sr., 77, Kingsport, Tn. passed away, Thursday August 13 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Scott County Va. January 1943 to the late Ben Martin Neeley and Nannie Roxie Hamilton Neeley.
In addition to his parents, his wife Charlotte Ann McDavid Neeley preceded him in death.
He is survived by daughter, Sandra Light and husband Mike, Kingsport, Tn; sons, Willie Neeley Jr. “Bub” and wife Renea, Blountville, Tn, David Neeley and wife Megan, Rogersville, Tn,; sisters Gladys Roberts, Ruby Rhoton, Anne Belle Roberts and husband Roy, Edna Lane, Linda Holtzclaw; brothers Fred and Pat Neeley; Special sister-in-law Mildred Arnold and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Dewey Shaffer, Rev. Jerry Scalf and Rev Jackie Frazier. Eddie Roberts, Lisa McMurray and Blood Bought Singers will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11.am in the Roberts Cemetery in the Goode Hollow area of Clinchport, Va. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the funeral home to go in procession to the Cemetery.
