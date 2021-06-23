11/19/1974 – 05/19/2021
Rev. William R. W. Douglas, Jr. (Ray), family man, advocate, member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., ordained Elder in the AME Zion Church, and preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ born on November 19, 197 in Roanoke, VA to the late Rev. William R.W. Douglas, Sr. and the late Delores Polk Douglas and entered eternal rest peacefully on May 19, 2021, in the Washington, DC area.
He was educated in Kingsport, TN and a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School, Class of 1992. He furthered his education at University of Tennessee, Chattanooga and the Louisville Presbyterian Seminary and later went on to serve in ministry in Roanoke, VA and Washington, DC.
On June 24, 2012, after over 20 years of friendship, he married the former Rev. Dr. Nicole A. Johnson and from that union, two amazing blessings in the form of children were birthed.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Rev. Dr. Nicole A. Johnson-Douglas, two children, Rayah and Rayghan Douglas, special god-daughter, Aniya Johnson, all of Washington, DC, one brother, Warren (Tracey) Douglas, Georgetown, Guyana, three sisters Joyanne (Sam) Douglas- John, Boston, MA, Andre Douglas, and Kristen Douglas; one niece, Allison John, two nephews Chaz Douglas, Michael John, two aunts, Grace Douglas and Gloria Polk Mann, one uncle Ralph (Cynthia) Polk and a host of cousins, relatives, friends, church family and fraternity brothers.
Ray was remembered and celebrated with an Alpha Phi Alpha Omega Service, Visitation and Service of Triumph on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills, MD. Bishop W. Darin Moore, Eulogist. Internment at Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC. Services entrusted to Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home. Services may be viewed at https://my.gather.app/remember/william-r-w-douglas-jr