NICKELSVILLE, VA - Rev. William “G.W.” White, age 87 of Nickelsville, Virginia went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday morning January 27, 2023, at HVMC with his family by his side.
He was a life-long resident of Scott County, VA. He proudly served in in the US Army and was a minister for over 54 years. During this time, G.W. prayed for God to give him a mountain to climb and he gave him the House of Prayer Church where he faithfully served as the Pastor for the last 51 years and help lead many souls to Christ.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith…” 2 Timothy 4:7.
G.W. was born in Scott County, Virginia on June 12, 1935, and was the son of the late McKinley White and Lena Stapleton White. In addition to his parents, G.W. was also preceded in death by his infant son William Bruce White, grandson, Aaron Dwayne White; two brothers, James R. White; Joe M. White; four sisters, Bonnie Vicars, Ada Muriel Minton, Louellva Parks and Jaree Williams.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Claris June Lewis White; son, Bill White and wife Kim; daughter, Peggy Broadwater and husband Donnie; sons, Johnny White and wife Angie; Gerald White and fiancée Judy Nickels; Jerry White; Greg White and wife Becky; grandsons, Joseph Broadwater; Jacob Broadwater; granddaughters, Jessica White Logan; Leighann Broadwater; Amber White Shepard; Whitney White Eldridge; grandson, Austin “Chase” White; granddaughter, Grace White Snelson; grandson Lex Johnson; granddaughter, Alex Johnson; several great grandkids; one sister Mary Vanderpool and husband Vernon; one brother-in-law, Curtis Minton, special friends, Michelle Vaughn, Ashley Nickels, Sydney Vaughn,; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 30, 2023, from 5 to 7 PM at Gate City Funeral Home, Gate City, VA and anytime at the residence. Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 11 AM with Rev. Kenneth Kiser and Rev. J.E. Maulk, at the House of Prayer Church, Nickelsville, VA. Music will be provided by Greg and Becky White.
Graveside services will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, Virginia.
Joseph Broadwater, Jake Broadwater, Chase White; Peyton Broadwater; Justin Eldridge; Evertte Shepard will serve as pallbearers. His brothers in Christ from the House of Prayer Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The House of Prayer Church, Nickelsville, VA 24271