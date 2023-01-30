NICKELSVILLE, VA - Rev. William “G.W.” White, age 87 of Nickelsville, Virginia went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday morning January 27, 2023, at HVMC with his family by his side.

He was a life-long resident of Scott County, VA. He proudly served in in the US Army and was a minister for over 54 years. During this time, G.W. prayed for God to give him a mountain to climb and he gave him the House of Prayer Church where he faithfully served as the Pastor for the last 51 years and help lead many souls to Christ.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you