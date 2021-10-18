2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith…
ROGERSVILLE – Rev. Teddy Webb, 74, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Teddy was born in Hawkins County on January 20, 1947, to Ellis Kyle and Sylvia Ward Webb. He proudly served his country in the US Army. Teddy worked at First National Bank of Tennessee for several years. He served as Pastor at Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church for 36 years. Teddy touched many lives and the community and loved worshiping the Lord.
In addition to his parents, Teddy was preceded in death by his son in law, Clark McDonald.
Teddy is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Peggy Webb; children, Karen McDonald and Gary Webb (Carmelita); grandchildren, Matthew McDonald and Hannah Webb; brother, Terry Webb (Darlene); several nieces and nephews along with a host of extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Grassy Creek Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Spears and Rev. Jerry Webb officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Ward, Dimpsey Ward, Chester Gray, Phillip Wilcox, Ronnie Hall, G.W. Ward, Donnie Cradic, and Shane Hubbard. Honorary pallbearer will be Roger Yankee.
To leave an online message for the Webb family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Webb family.