BIG STONE GAP, VA – Rev. Samuel “Sammy” Bass passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Sammy served as pastor of the Gate City Church of God for the past 48 years. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War for 8 years and was a Disabled American Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ida Mae Bass; sisters, Carrie Woods, Juanita Chandler, Roberta Sessoms, Geraldine Flanary, and Patricia Bass, and brothers, James Bass, Charles Bass and Clifford Wells, Jr.
Sammy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Bass of the home; children, Samuel Bass, Jr. (Robin) of Big Stone Gap, Deedra Vengchiem (Kesone) of Knoxville and Sherry Harris (Billy, his special son-in-law “Buffalo”) of Big Stone Gap; sister, Lorene Jacobson (Robert) of Dumfries; grandchildren, Noah Bass and Connor Vengchiem; his godson, Matthew Kelly; special daughter, Kimberly Kilbourne and his special friend, Glenn Lane. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, friends and his church family.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens by Pastor Billy Wayne McDonald. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
