Rev. Roy E. Hardin went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 25, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Community Hospital Kingsport, TN.
Rev. Hardin was born in Monroe, Louisiana on April 14, 1935, to the late Mary Mackey and Luna (Looney) Hardin.
He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Shirley Hardin and son, Roy Devon Hardin and one brother, Jerry Kiser.
Rev. Hardin was a minister of the gospel for over fifty years, having ministered in five different states. The ministry was his life’s passion having pastored in ten different churches as well as missions work in North and South Carolina and Maine.
Rev. Hardin was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served his country in the Army.
He was a devoted husband of sixty two years and adored and admired by his children and grandchildren. The Testimony of his life is the legacy he leaves. His compassion for people and his passion for ministry were evident in his everyday life. His witty sense of humor and zest for life endeared him to those he came in contact with. Rev. Hardin never met a stranger.
He is survived by two children, daughter Deborah (Hardin) Marshall and her husband Tony (Tiger) of Kingsport, TN. and a son Donald Hardin of St. Louis, Missouri; Ten grandchildren and five great –grandchildren, sister Patsy Delancy and husband John of Brighton, Tennessee and brother John Kiser and wife Mary of Chicago, Illinois and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held, Saturday August 29th at East Tennessee Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm with the service and entombment to follow.
Rev. Gerald Bohler and the Rev. Tony Marshall will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Benjamin Marshall, Josiah Marshall, Seth Marshall, Isaac Marshall, Luke Hardin and Mike Rock.
