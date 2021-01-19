“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith...” 2 Timothy 4:7
Evangelist Dr. Robert W. “Bob” Steele went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 18, 2021 at his home after a period of declining health.
Bob was born January 26, 1930 to Fred and Lydia Fuller Steele. He honorably served our country in the United States Army. He proudly spent 33 years as a Virginia State Trooper and became the first Chaplain of the Virginia State Police. He married Anita Ferguson Steele on March 26, 1954. He faithfully served the Lord as an evangelist for nearly sixty years, preaching in many churches across the region. He was a charter member of Antioch Baptist Church, Bristol VA.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Anita and his parents. Surviving include his sister, Betty and her husband Sam Larmer of Morrisville GA, brother Rev. J.C. and his wife Reva Steele of Tazewell, VA, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Due to Covid-19, a family committal service will be held 2pm, Friday, January 22, 2021 in Forest Hills Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Brad Davis and Rev. Josh Davis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1016 Old Airport Road, Bristol, VA 24201.
A memorial service for family and friends will be conducted at a later date.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.