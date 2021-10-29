CHURCH HILL – Rev. Paul William Brickey, 83 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at his residence after a long illness with his family and loved ones at his side. He was born on February 26, 1938 in Kingsport. Mr. Brickey was pastor of Goshen Valley Holiness Church of Jesus Christ. He preached and pastored for 53 years. Mr. Brickey was a master carpenter and loved to coon hunt and fish. He had a very kind and giving heart. Church was his life, and he had a host of family and friends that adored and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mary Bishop Brickey; 4 brothers and 5 sisters.
Mr. Brickey is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn “Geraldine” Brickey; daughters, Connie Ward and husband Donnie and Monica Russell and husband Houston; sons, Ricky Brickey, Greg Brickey and wife Nina, Timmy Brickey and wife Betty and Scotty Brickey and wife Felicia; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Roy Brickey and wife Jean and Freddy Brickey and wife Jennifer; several nieces and nephews; special niece, Angie Duncan; special nephew, Stanley Brickey; his beloved dog, Precious; family friend, Lora Jackson.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Goshen Valley Holiness Church of Jesus Christ, 179 Smith Chapel Road, Church Hill 37642.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm at the church with Donnie Ward officiating. Music will be provided by the Church Choir and Gerald Helton.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Gerald Helton, Billy Barrett, Christian Dye, Austin Laster, Cody Laster and Dustin Laster. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Russell, Stanley Brickey, Justin Brickey and Donnie Paul Ward. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice nurses, Amanda and Teresa, for the care given to our Daddy during his illness.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Brickey family.