KINGSPORT - Rev. Neil Sherman Henderson, 78, Kingsport, TN passed away, Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Scott County, VA on November 14, 1944, to the late Mack and Katherine Henderson.
Rev. Henderson was employed at Holston Mills for 42 years and Pastored Gillenwater Chapel in the past.
He played guitar and sang gospel music with the Henderson Duet.
In addition to his parents, his wives, Helen Manis Henderson and Mary Henderson, son, Marty Henderson, stepsons, James and Willie Lawson, stepdaughter, Regina Williams, daughters-in-law, Pat Lawson, Melissa Kreeger, and Sue Lawson, brother, Lonnie Henderson, grandson, Darren Sumner, sisters-in-law, Jean Henderson, and Edith Dinsmore preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Frazier and Jeff, Lori Brickey, stepchildren, Rick Lawson, J.D. Lawson, brother, Paul and Janie Henderson, daughter-in-law, Sherry Lawson, son-in-law, Mark Williams, 12 Grandkids, 18 Great Grandkids, foster sons, Charles and John Kreeger, pets, Runt, Fuzzy, Buddy and Jack, several brothers, and sisters-in-law: along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 6:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Roger Phillips officiating. Travis Lawson will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Howe’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Rogersville, TN. Family, and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Henderson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Rev. Neil Sherman Henderson.
