YUMA, VA – Rev. Mack L. Sanders, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 pm on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Carter-Trent Scott County Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6 pm Sunday from the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kevin Sanders and Rev. Ivan Sanders officiating.
Burial will be on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11 am at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 am.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to Dr. Wesley Eastridge and Ballad Health Hospice and all the friends and family that have stood by Mack’s side during his illness. Your love can never be repaid.
