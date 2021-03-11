FALL BRANCH - Rev. Lowell S. Phillips, 75, Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021. Lowell was a lifelong resident of the Green Shed community. He was retired from Tennessee Eastman and was a member of Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Lowell was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Phillips; parents, Claude and Sylvia Phillips; and 2 sisters, Nova Draper and Jane Pratt.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ada Phillips; 2 granddaughters, Angel Plemmons and husband, Cory, and Swade Lane; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Zada Richards and Norma Kern; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Wade McAmis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund c/o Donna Hanson, 16340 Kingsport Hwy, Fall Branch, TN 37656.