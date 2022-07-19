CHURCH HILL - Rev. Larry "Dwight" Dykes, age 79, of Church Hill, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Riley Dykes and Hattie Sue Scism Dykes; brothers, James Dykes and Jerry Dykes; sister, Vickie Childers.
Dwight is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy Lee Carey Dykes; children, Sherry (Keith) Christian, Larry Dale Dykes, Roger Dykes, and Melissa (Tony) Harr; grandsons, Joshua (Krista) Christian, Adam (Sarah) Christian, Austin Dykes, Branton Dykes, Ben Dykes, Jericho Dykes, Malachi Dykes, Atlee Dykes, Zeb Harr, and his precious granddaughter, Canaan Harr; great-grandchildren, Kendal Dykes and Sylvia Christian; sisters, Linda Sams-Johnson and Kathy Dixon; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 7pm with Bro. John Cradic and Rev. William Truman officiating. An 11am Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 22 at Christians Bend Cemetery. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be: Josh Christian, Adam Christian, Austin Dykes, Branton Dykes, Ben Dykes, Jericho Dykes, Freddy Short, and Hunter Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be: Malachi Dykes, Atlee Dykes, Zeb Harr, and Canaan Harr. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com
