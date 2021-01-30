FT. BLACKMORE - Rev. L.W. “Red” Salling, 86 of Ft. Blackmore ascended into Heaven on Thursday, January 28, 2021. He was born June 23, 1934 to the late Orbin. P. and Maude Williams Salling. As a child he worked alongside his siblings and parents on the family farm and attended Wood School. On December 21, 1956 he married the love of his life Sylvia Anderson. He was a lifelong servant of the Lord and served as pastor of several churches in the area. Red attended church faithfully while his health permitted. He was known for his compassion and his service to others. Red was a bus driver and custodian for Scott County School System for many years before his retirement. In passing his home and farm everyone could see his love of art that was proudly displayed.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his foster son, Wayne Paris; sisters, Nannie Davis, Verna Johnson, Georgia “Toots” Osborne, Martha Summey, Beulah Salling, Edna Casteel, and Lottie Williams; his brothers, Rev. Wrightly Salling, Clyde Salling, Samuel Salling, Jay Salling, and his twin brother Reverend Lonas “Hawk” Salling.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Sylvia Anderson Salling; daughter, Cindy; special son-in-law, Ronnie Bledsoe; grandsons, Jacob and Shane Bledsoe; granddaughter, Alisha Bledsoe; sister, Eula Salling; special niece, Lisa A. Summey; special nephew, Billy Salling; along with several nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmie Combs officiating and music will be provided By Grace and Earnestine Lester.
A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with Buford Salling, Jason Doran , Ronnie Bledsoe, Peyton Starnes, Ray Gillenwater, and Shane Bledsoe serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Salling, John C. Class, Rickey Summey and all of his fellow preachers in the ministry.
Mask and Social Distancing guidelines should be followed by all attendees.
To express condolences to the family, please visit scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Scott County Funeral Home is proudly serving the Salling family.