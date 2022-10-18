JOHNSON CITY - The Rev. Joseph Vance Eastridge passed away on Oct. 13, 2022, in Johnson City, TN. He was greeted in Heaven with a hug from his first wife, Marian, a new joke from his brother, Roby and the lovely voice of his sister, Gladys.

Vance was born Jan. 13, 1927, in his Grandmother’s home in Ashe Co., NC to the late Roby Julius & Lillian Osborne Eastridge. He grew up in Teas & Marion, VA, before moving to Mountain City, TN and graduating from Johnson County High School. He received his degree in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Answering the call to the ministry, he earned his Master of Ministry Degree from Emory’s Candler School of Theology.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video