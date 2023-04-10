KINGSPORT - Rev. Joseph “Joe” Edward Gillenwater, 89, Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 7, 2023, at his home with his family.
Joe was born in Ft. Blackmore, VA, on August 6, 1933, to the late Wise Wesley “Jake” Gillenwater and Monnie Edna (Lane) Gillenwater.
He was a wonderful husband and father; he pastored a church in Chicago for 32 years. He was a sheet metal mechanic for over 40 years before retiring in 1995. He served 2 years in the Army and was stationed in Germany and France.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Monnie Gillenwater; a sister, Bobbie Jean; a brother, Virgil Lee Gillenwater; and a brother-in-law, Lonnie Gray.
Joe is survived by his wife of 67 years, Iris (Necessary) Gillenwater; his children, Eydie (Jerry) Kachlic, Peoria, AZ, Michelle Gillenwater, and fiancé Keith, Bristol, TN, Lisa (Randy) Mullins, Kingsport, TN, Michael E. Gillenwater, Kingsport, TN, Neal E. Gillenwater, Washington State; sisters, Juanita Pierson (K.P.), Kingsport, TN, Mary Ann Gray, Cicero, IL, Shirley Butler (Coy), Kingsport, TN; sister-in-law, Maria Gillenwater, TX; brothers, Charles Gillenwater, VA, Howard (Glenelle) Gillenwater, Weber City, VA, Gerald (Delilah) Gillenwater, Kingsport, TN, Tommy Ray (Jan) Gillenwater, Ft. Blackmore, VA; grandchildren, Jessica Adams (Eddie), Shannon Gillenwater, Tonya Kachlic, Jerry Kachlic (Erica), Christopher Kachlic, Nicole Crespo, Luke (Ashley) Gillenwater, Sam Gillenwater, Brian Gillenwater, Joshua (Crystal) Gillenwater, and Elijah Tyrone; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Marvin Egan and Rev. Coy Butler officiating. Dinah Hicks, Gabe Addington, and The McConnell’s will provide the music.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery. Services will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265 Gate City, VA National Guard Honors Team. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are to meet at the Funeral Home at 12:15p.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to send special thanks to Gentiva Hospice of Kingsport, for all of their wonderful help.