KINGSPORT - Rev. Joseph “Joe” Edward Gillenwater, 89, Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 7, 2023, at his home with his family.

Joe was born in Ft. Blackmore, VA, on August 6, 1933, to the late Wise Wesley “Jake” Gillenwater and Monnie Edna (Lane) Gillenwater.

