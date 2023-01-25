Rev. John Michael Hill Jan 25, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL – Rev. John Michael Hill, 56, went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, January 21, 2023.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Baseball Recommended for you