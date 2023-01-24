Rev. John Michael Hill Jan 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL – Rev. John Michael Hill, 56, went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, January 21, 2023.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Baseball Recommended for you