Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. O Lord, truly I am thy servant; I am thy servant, and the son of thine handmaid: thou hast loosed my bonds.
Psalm 116:15-16
Our hearts are saddened to announce the passing of our special loved one Rev. John E. Patterson, 86 who went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2021.
Rev. Patterson will lie in state from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm Thursday (3/18/2021) for friends to sign the register. Friends and family will meet at Christian's Bend Cemetery Friday (3/19/2021) at 11:00 am for graveside services with Rev. Lyons Smith and Rev. Jerry Scalf officiating. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.