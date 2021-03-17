Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. O Lord, truly I am thy servant; I am thy servant, and the son of thine handmaid: thou hast loosed my bonds.
Psalm 116:15-16
Our hearts are saddened to announce the passing of our special loved one Rev. John E. Patterson, 86 who went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2021.
During his ministry of 63 years he pastored 7 churches and labored to proclaim the word of God for 40 years on "The Transformation Hour" radio broadcast. Special thanks to Ron Gordon at WMCH. He was also a member of Revival Center Independent Baptist Church.
He was a humble and Godly man who dedicated his life to preaching God's word, that touched a multitude of lives and helped win many souls to the Lord.
He was selfless, lived to please God, while being the solid rock for his family. To know him was to love him.
His wish was that the legacy of his ministry will live on through his children and his grandchildren's lives, to reach others to know what a great God we serve.
He was preceded in death by wife; Lois Ann Patterson, daughter; Katherine Ann Barrett (Roy, Jr.), granddaughters; April Barrett and Rachel Patterson, parents; Allie and Alpha Patterson, brothers; George, Jeff, Tom, Coy and Hugh Patterson.
He is survived by daughter; Patricia Sloan, sons; John Mark Patterson (Jennifer) and Daniel Patterson (Leeta), grandchildren; Greg Barrett (Christie), Pamela Bledsoe (Scott), Adrianna Sloan (Joshua Cutshaw), Lucas Patterson, Daniel Austin Patterson, and Ileia Rose Patterson, 5 great grandchildren; Hailey Byington, Hannah Barrett, Jamie Bates, Kassidy Bledsoe, and Jared Bledsoe, 2 great-great grandchildren; Jaxson and Blaikley, sister; Bonnie Mae Barr.
Rev. Patterson will lie in state from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm Thursday (3/18/2021) for friends to sign the register. Friends and family will meet at Christian's Bend Cemetery Friday (3/19/2021) at 11:00 am for graveside services with Rev. Lyons Smith and Rev. Jerry Scalf officiating. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.