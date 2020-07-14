SALTVILLE, VA - Rev. Joel Ray Waldron Sr., age 80, of Saltville, VA passed peacefully at Grace Rehab facility early Thursday morning (July 9, 2020). Joel was born June 1, 1940 in Raysal, WV.
Joel was a loving husband, dad, papaw, and friend. He was a devout man of God with a true servant’s heart. He dedicated his life to serving the Lord and ministered in many different churches throughout his career.
He is preceded in death by his parents; several siblings; and first wife of 52 years, Velma “Jean” (Bailey) Waldron.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 3 years, Lola Thompson Waldron; sons, Larry L. Waldron & Susan, and Joel Ray Waldron Jr.; adopted sons, Nick Waldron & Lacey, and Chris Waldron & Cassandra; several bonus children; grandchildren, Willie Waldron & Lacey, Steve Waldron & Ashleigh, and Tracie; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Bailey, Jocelyn, Anya, Annabella, Walker, Adleigh, Tanner, Chloe, Emmett, and Saoirse (due to arrive in October); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Homer Waldron & wife Kathleen; sister, Bethel Rowe; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and numerous dear friends along with his brothers and sisters in Christ.
Rev. Waldron was laid to rest Monday (July 13, 2020) at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life I.