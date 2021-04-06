CHURCH HILL - Rev. Jerry Charles Dykes, age 73, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 5, 2021 at his home. He was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Church Hill. He was a retiree of Holliston Mills after 30+ years of service. He was an avid University of Tennessee Volunteers Athletics fan and also enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves play baseball. Most of all, Jerry loved his Lord and Savior and had served as a minister in the local area for over 50 years. He was known as a “Man of Prayer” and would take every opportunity he could to pray with others.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Dykes; parents, John and Hattie Dykes; sister, Vickie Childers; brother, James Dykes; and niece, Christina Cradic.
He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Dykes; 2 sons, Scottie Dykes (Lisa) and Daniel Dykes (Carrie); grandchildren, Dillon Dykes, Frankie Thacker; Darrian Dykes, Dakota Dykes, Chelsie Dykes, Breanna Dykes and Devan Dykes; several great-grandchildren; brother, Dwight Dykes; sisters, Linda Johnson and Kathy Dixon; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the First Freewill Baptist Church in Church Hill. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Earl Dunn, Pastor Chris Castle and Evangelist Pat Hammonds officiating. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:00 am.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Dykes family.