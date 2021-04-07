CHURCH HILL - Rev. Jerry Charles Dykes, age 73, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 5, 2021 at his home.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the First Freewill Baptist Church in Church Hill. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Earl Dunn, Pastor Chris Castle and Evangelist Pat Hammonds officiating. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:00 am.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Dykes family.