KINGSPORT - Rev. J.R. Pratt, age 93, born in Hawkins County, currently a resident of Kingsport, went to his home, “The Pearly White City,” whose builder and ruler is God on Sunday, April 18, 2021.Funeral services for J.R. will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport, 520 Watauga St. with Rev. Jerry Scalf officiating. A visitation and receiving of friends with the family will follow the funeral service. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, April 23, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm. Pallbearers will be Jack Todd, Rocky Humphreys, Billy Baxter, Matt Prater, Chris Todd and Logan Prater. Honorary Pallbearers will be Krista Todd, Dillon Boling and Matthew Prater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, at http://www.alz.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingpsort is proudly serving the Pratt family.